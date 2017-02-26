PU student held for death of 74-year-old

A student of Panjab University(PU) have been arrested for being allegedly involved in a hit-and-run case resulting in the death of a 74-year-old pedestrian Wednesday night (February 22). The victim, Brij Mohan was crossing the road when a two-wheeler driven by accused Priyanka Sharma hit him near Kiran Light point, Sector 22 and fled the spot. The victim was rushed to the PGI where he succumbed to his injuries on February 23.

Eyewitness, however, had managed to note down the registration number of the two-wheeler, which was registered on the address of a Ludhiana resident. Police sources said upon further investigation, they learnt that the vehicle was being driven by Sharma, a resident of Sector 22 and a student in Panjab University. Sharma also holds a valid driving license, police said. Police further informed there were two women riding the two-wheeler when the accident took place. They had even stopped for a while before fleeing the spot. A case of death due to negligent driving was registered at Sector 17 police station. The body of the victim has been cremated. Meanwhile, Sharma was later released on bail on the surety of a local resident.