PU mulling over alternative ways to decongest traffic on campus

After various measures taken by Panjab University (PU) to decongest the varsity roads failed to achieve the desired results,with the vehicle traffic on the campus refusing to decrease,PU is now planning to adopt alternative ways, including one-way traffic and opening closed routes.

While the earlier suggestion to ban four-wheelers from the hostels had received a cold shoulder from the students,the decision to take an undertaking from hostelers in order to ensure registered parking space in the hostel premises had also met a dead end. Notices were sent to all the hostel wardens and students were made aware about the rule,but the number of cars parked outside the boys hostels tells a different story.

There were certain lacunae in the implementation process. It was suggested that all students who want to keep a four-wheeler in the hostel must submit an undertaking. Since the decision was taken mid session,it faced problems. Moreover,it was found that maximum students shirk away from giving an undertaking to save the registration fee, said Dean Student Welfare (DSW),Professor Navdeep Goyal. It was also realised that not allowing students to park cars in the hostel premises leads to a far bigger traffic chaos on the lanes outside the hostels, Professor Goyal added.

The university has now decided to make a few roads inside the campus as one-way,which includes the road connecting the Girls hostel 4 to Girls hostel 9. We have already made this road one-way from 6-9pm,and soon sign-boards will be placed on the road to inform the students. Some PU security personnel will also be deployed to regulate the traffic on this road, Goyal informed.

Among other suggestions given by the committee include opening of the gate leading to the Student Centre from AC Joshi Library. This will help in diverting the traffic,and solve the problem of traffic chaos outside Law Auditorium. Vehicles can be made to enter the parking area from the Law Auditorium side,while they can exit through the Student Centre, Professor Goyal said.

A total of three committees,each headed by Professor Navdeep Goyal (DSW),Professor Nandita Singh (DSW Women) and Professor Anil Monga (Chief Security Officer) have been constituted to give suggestions on decongesting the traffic on campus. The committees are likely to submit their submission in the next meeting.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App