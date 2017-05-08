PU fee hike row: Senate rolls back fee hike, sticks to 10 per cent increase

Students celebrate outside the Administrative Block at Panjab University on Sunday. Sahil Walia Students celebrate outside the Administrative Block at Panjab University on Sunday. Sahil Walia

ROLLING BACK its decision to hike fee from 40 per cent to 1,100 per cent, the Panjab University Senate on Sunday decided that the hike in fee would be 10 per cent across all courses. After the decision, celebrations started on the campus with student organisations terming it their victory.

PU Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover said, “We would have to explain the lowering of fee hike to MHRD, UGC and Punjab government. Be prepared that MHRD will freeze the grant at Rs 198 crore if we take back the fee hike.”

The V-C said that Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal had told him that the rollback of fee hike was not a solution and it should not be done. The Senators needed to go home and do some homework to device a plan to generate and increase its income before the next Supreme Court hearing on July 4, Grover added. The 10 per cent hike in fees would be applicable to students taking admission in the first year.

Registrar of the University Col (retd) G S Chadha said, “Before today’s revision, we were expecting an additional revenue of Rs 9 crore from fee hike but it would come down by Rs 3 crore now, though exact assessment would be made later.”

At the meeting, the Senators said that there should be only rational fee hike and it should not be 1,100 per cent as was done in case of certain departments. The decision to hike fees was taken during a meeting of the Senate in March. This led to a protest by all student organisations. The students protested outside the Administrative Block on Sunday as well as the Senators arrived to attend the meeting.

Senator Prabhjeet Singh said that “the fee hike approved in March was unjustified”. Another Senator, Sandeep Singh, said, “It was our fault that we approved the hike in an arbitrary manner earlier in March. Had we done it rationally, the university would have never witnessed the violence it saw on April 11.”

The Students for Society (SFS), which had raised the banner of protest against the fee hike, declared that it was victory of the constant struggle of students led Joint Students Action Committee (JSAC). President of SFS Dhamanpreet Singh said although it was a partial success against privatisation and commercialisation of education, it was also victory against the stubborn attitude of the university authorities.

Students Organisation of India (SoI) leader Prabhjeet Singh Karmuwalia said it was a victory of students’ unity on the campus. ABVP members who had been holding a hunger strike for the past 35 days termed it a victory of the party and the students of the varsity.

Bansal to contribute Rs 2 lakh each year. Former union minister and Senator Pawan Kumar Bansal pledged to give Rs 2 lakh each year to the university. “Till the time my pocket allows, I will pay Rs 2 lakh to the university annually. When I decide to exit from this initiative, I will give Rs 20 lakh.” Subsequently, president of Non-Teaching Staff Deepak Kaushik, too, committed to give Rs 11,000 every year to the university.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now