A month before PU students council elections: Campus abuzz with politics as student outfits sound poll bugle

Student leaders from NSUI at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Saturday. Express Student leaders from NSUI at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Saturday. Express

The Panjab University Students Council polls are more than a month away, but switching parties, formation of new groups and alliances has already got the ball rolling in the university. In a major development ahead of the elections, a student outfit which had split from the National Students Union of India (NSUI) last year to form another party under the banner NSUI(Students Front) returned to the party fold Friday in a ceremony where the NSUI national president Fairoz Khan presided as the chief guest.

The return of the union leaders to the main party is seen as a major boost for the Congress student wing ahead of the upcoming polls. The former Panjab University Students’ Union (PUSU) president Nirjog Mann also recently shifted to the NSUI in presence of Youth Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

The major contest in the upcoming polls, however, is likely to be between the PUSU – which has won the campus student council elections last year and the Students For Society (SFS) party. The latter had hit the headlines during the recent student agitation against the fee hike when most of its leaders were booked for rioting during a campus shutdown on April 11.

“The issue of financial crunch will remain a major selling point for each party. But we will also go to the students with issues like creation of new hostels and democratisation of Panjab University Committee Against Sexual Harassment (PUCASH). We believe there is a need for constant fight against patriarchy,” said Damanpreet Singh, SFS president, adding that financial issues of the university have not ended with the recent grants and will continue to remain an issue for the students.

PUSU president Navjot Singh Sran said that they don’t see NSUI as a major contender in the polls but admitted that SFS can prove to be a tough competitor. “Every year someone leaves from PUSU. It is not a major concern for us because we are ground level workers who remain in the campus the whole year. Our main focus during the polls will be food quality in the hostel mess and canteens, and sanitation in the campus,” Sran said.

Ahead of the new academic year, the student parties each year tries to recruit newcomers into their camps by assigning duties to their senior leaders to help the freshers during admission process. “The seniors in each department have been told to interact with the freshers and help them wherever possible. This also helps us put our ideology before the new students,” said a student leader.

The Shiromani Akali Dal- affiliated Students Organisation of India (SOI) also recently suffered a setback when its campus president Karan Randhawa resigned from the party to float another party under the banner Indian Students Association in the campus. “Conflicts would arise even on minor things in the party. I consulted my friends and came up with the idea of forming a new party. We want to provide a platform to real workers and student activists who have remained behind the scenes.,” he said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App