PU asks students, staff to wear ID cards on campus

Panjab University (File Photo) Panjab University (File Photo)

After ordering restricted entry to the campus following a report that mostly outsiders were involved in the April 11 violence, the Panjab University has now asked students and employees to wear identity cards on the campus.

In order to prevent any re-occurrence of campus violence and distinguish its students and staff from outsiders, the university has said that it is “urgently required” that all students and employees wear the identity cards during the whole day inside the campus.

“In the recent agitation by the students, a large number of outsiders were involved in creating unrest on the university campus,” PU registrar Col (retd) G S Chadha has said in the order. “Hence, it is urgently required for all students and employees of the University to carry and display their identity cards on their person while coming to the University premises…”

According to the order copy, which has been sent to heads of all administrative branches, teaching departments and hostel wardens, the registration and stores branch of the university has been asked to make necessary arrangements for preparation and supply of neck strings and cover for identity cards, which will be provided for free to the employees of the administrative block of the university.

“In case of students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the teaching departments of the university, the relevant department will make necessary arrangements to get prepared specifications or samples may be taken from AR (R & S) and distribute the neck string and cover for identity cards out of the funds of the Department concerned,” reads the order.

The university on April 16 had issued instructions for restricted entry to the Panjab University campus following the clashes between students and police on April 11.

The PU administration following a review of protest videos had said a sizeable number of unidentified youths, who threw stones during the protest, were not the students of the university.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now