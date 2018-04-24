PSEB withholds results of 18,000 students of vocational, NSFQ and re-exam till mid-May

PSEB has failed to deliver results to the above-mentioned number and said that the complete merit list along with their results would be published in mid-May. PSEB has failed to deliver results to the above-mentioned number and said that the complete merit list along with their results would be published in mid-May.

BY AKANKSHA BUDHIRAJA

WHILE THE provisional result of the Senior Secondary Education (+2) has been declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), around 18,000 students, belonging to vocational courses, NSQF and re-examination, still await their results.

Out of the 3,00,417 students, who took the Class XII examination this year, PSEB has failed to deliver results to the above-mentioned number and said that the complete merit list along with their results would be published in mid-May. It seems in an attempt to stick to the previously announced timeline where the Punjab board claimed the declaration of the result within 15 days of culminating the exam, this commotion has arisen.

According to Manohar Kant Kalohia, the chairman of PSEB and a former IAS officer, “The result this year has relatively improved. The board this year intends to give five extra marks as grace to the students who are failing marginally. This decision was taken keeping in mind the benefit of the students who were failing as it was brought to our notice that some of the question papers were very difficult.” He further boasted,” I am delighted to announce that PSEB is the first and foremost board to declare the results.”

On being questioned if the result of the 18,000 students that is still awaited would affect the merit list and what would be the course of action if students from this group score more, Kant said, “It will definitely affect the merit list but the difference will be marginal considering that their past results reveal relatively lower scores.”

Also, during the meeting, the chairman was time and again questioned about the early declaration of results and whether it was fair to the students to be marked by teachers who were under such enormous pressure. To which, he said, “There was no hurry. With the co-operation of teachers from all parts of Punjab, we have managed to deliver early results with optimum efficiency. This step is going to be of great help to the students as it will help them to determine their future endeavours early on. Especially, those students who plan on applying abroad will be benefited by this decision.”

