Protest at Panjab University: V-C asks students to meet him at office

Students protest outside the Balwant Gargi Open Air Theatre at Panjab University on Monday. Sahil Walia Students protest outside the Balwant Gargi Open Air Theatre at Panjab University on Monday. Sahil Walia

The students of Indian theatre got into a heated argument with the authorities on Day 6 of their protest at Panjab University on Monday evening, after which the vice-chancellor asked them to meet him at his office to pacify them. The Dean, Student Welfare (DSW), Chief Security Officer, warden of Boys’ Hostel 6 and other officials met the students after they took out a protest march on the campus on Monday morning and staged a street play at the Student Centre.

The authorities, who were accompanied by campus security personnel, also met the faculty members waiting outside the Balwant Gargi Open Air Theatre. Students have peacefully camped outside the main entrance to the department with a makeshift tarpaulin roof over their heads and some mattresses since February 28.

Emanual Nahar, DSW, said he met the V-C with a list of the students’ demands that include regular classes, proper visiting and guest faculty, transparency and accountability in the functioning of the department. “We want the chairperson to be removed. I know there’s a freeze on hiring now. But, till the time there’s no chairperson, the university can appoint a governing body comprising two to three professionals, who have passed out of this department,” said the department representative, claiming that the faculty was “not professional enough” and though they did not have personal grudges, they were not being taught what they needed to learn.

The students alleged that they have hardly had two to three classes since January. Nahar said, “We have spoken to the V-C and he has said he will not entertain attendance issues on part of either students or faculty members. He will appoint an observer to see if classes are being held regularly.”

He added that the V-C has also agreed to appointing visiting and guest faculty according to students’ requirements. However, the protesting students were unhappy that they were not part of the meeting. One of the students, who did not want to be named, asked, “Why weren’t we allowed at the meeting? What about the consequences of what has happened for so long? These are not demands, these are our rights.” There are 10 students who avail a scholarship of Rs 24,000, but even they have to contribute Rs 6,000 towards maintenance and development.

“The department is in tatters. Sometimes, we clean the place on our own. The budget for the annual production is Rs 3 lakh and that for student productions is Rs 30,000, but we don’t know where all the money goes,” alleged another student, requesting anonymity. Students added that they started rehearsing for their student production in January, but “circumstances were such that they had to stop”.

“We’re not allowed to stay back and practise on our own in the department because a teacher has to be present and none of them are ready to do so. Neither do they want to teach nor do they support our own effort,” said a student, requesting anonymity.

Nahar told the students that the V-C had allowed them to stay back in the department and practise without a teacher in-charge and the money taken from scholarship students would also be waived and they would get the full amount.

The department offers a masters degree in Indian theatre and has 28 students along with three regular faculty members. The fee is approximately Rs 8,000 per semester, including exam fee. They are tested on practical and theory in subjects such as acting, stage craft, direction and literature and history of theatre.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya