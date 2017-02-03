Prosthetic device for transfemoral amputees

The CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation has developed a prosthetic device for transfemoral (above knee) amputees.

On Thursday, it transferred the electronic knee to M/s Walnut Medical Pvt. Ltd, Ambala City, for commercial manufacturing and it would soon be available in the market at one tenth the cost of the present available imported devices.

The electronic knee was developed by CSIO scientists in collaboration with Walnut Medical over a period of five years. The device has a built in micro-controller and sensors to assist persons involved in activities requiring high level of stance stability. It is light weight and requires less effort on the part of the physically challenged. The device can help amputees walk at different speeds.

The technology was developed by Dr Neelesh Kumar and his team.