Proposal of Chandigarh Civic body: Now pay user charges for garbage collection, from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000 a month

CITY RESIDENTS and owners of establishments would have to shell out user charges for garbage collection varying from Rs 200 per month to Rs 2,000 per month. The user charges, bills of which would be sent along with water bills or property tax bills, would also be paid by schools, taxi stands, petrol pumps and hotels besides residential houses.

Not having proper segregation was one of the reasons why Chandigarh lacked in the Swachh Survekshan ranking. The charges would be paid to door-to-door garbage collectors registered with the MC. At present, the majority of the garbage collectors are not registered with the MC. Any move to regularise the collectors in the past has met with resistance.

With an aim to bring a uniform policy for garbage collection, the Municipal Corporation will take up this agenda in the House meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday. The agenda was distributed to all the councillors on Sunday. At present, people have their own waste collectors and they pay arbitrarily to them.

According to the rates proposed in the policy, each of the residential houses of 10 marla will have to pay Rs 150 per month while those above 10 marla will have to pay Rs 200 per month. Owner of a residential house of 7 marla and less than 10 marla size will have to shell out Rs 125 per month for the garbage collection and those who own a house less than 7 marla would pay Rs 100 per month. While owners of type 9, 10,11 houses will have to pay Rs 100 per month, those with type 12 and type 13 houses would have to pay Rs 50 per month.

The rates for commercial establishments, schools and other establishments would be separate. Big hotels and cinema owners would have to pay user charges of Rs 2,000 per month while a school would have to shell out Rs 500 per month for garbage collection. Charges for a vet hospital would be Rs 1,000 per month while that of a dharamshala would be Rs 500 per month.

Those who have a juice shop, chaat shop or a paan shop will have to shell out charges of Rs 100 per month. While a person having a restaurant on the ground floor would have to pay Rs 150 per bay per month, those who own an SCO or SCF other than a restaurant would have to pay monthly charges of Rs 100 per bay per floor.

A hotel owner would have to pay Rs 250 per bay per month on the ground floor while hotel on first and second floor would have to shell out monthly charges of Rs 200 per bay. In case of a residence on the first floor of an SCF, the charges would be Rs 100 per month. Booth owners will pay Rs 50 per month, as per the proposed policy.

A taxi stand owner or a petrol pump owner too would have to pay charges which would be Rs 250 per month in case of a petrol pump while Rs 150 in case of a taxi stand owner. A creche owner would have to shell out Rs 100 per month.

Joint Commissioner Manoj Khatri said that since the corporation was introducing segregation at source by getting two coloured bins, there was a need to systematise the collection of waste. “If personal garbage collectors are not segregating the waste, the purpose of introducing the two-bin system would be over. We find garbage dumped in the back lanes or streets and it is not the MC that throws it there but people. And then accordingly citizen feedback is given,” said Khatri. He added, “After introducing this uniform policy, because everybody would have to pay, they will avail the facility and garbage disposal would be proper.”

Solar power plants

The Municipal Corporation will also take up the agenda of installation of solar power plants atop all the community centres. As per the letter received from Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science and Technology ( CREST), the solar power plants need to be installed at 45 community centres which would cost Rs 10.26 crore. A letter in this connection was written by the project director, CREST, this month to the Chief Engineer which would now be placed in the House.

