Property Tax: Chandigarh MC identifies 1,000 defaulters of commercial properties who owe more than Rs 12 crore

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

SEVERAL BUILDINGS housing hotels, gyms, coaching institutes, banks and restaurants are among major property tax defaulters in the city. The Municipal Corporation has identified 1,000 defaulters of commercial properties who owe over Rs 12 crore to the civic body.

According to the details given by the tax branch of the Municipal Corporation, the plot from where JW Marriott in Sector 35 is being run has tax arrears of Rs 32 lakh. Additional Municipal Commissioner Uma Shankar confirmed the development.

The building is owned by the company, Lok Priya Buildwell.

An official of the JW Marriott said that the company which owned the building had already written to the Municipal Corporation seeking a clarification on how they calculated the arrears of the property tax.

“Although I don’t see the day-to-day operations, I will just get it checked tomorrow,” said Harpal Singh, MD, Lok Priya Buildwell. Records with the MC show that there is an amount of Rs 14.99 lakh pending against the plot where ACE Tutorials in Sector 34 is being run. Gurdeep Singh Tiwana, owner of the plot, told Chandigarh Newsline that they had been paying tax and he would go to the MC office to check the arrears.

There is an amount of Rs 5,58,409 outstanding against the building of Chitkara University’s office in Sector 9, Chandigarh. Mohit Chitkara, owner of Chitkara University, however, said that they had time till May 31 to pay the tax.

The MC records accessed by Chandigarh Newsline showed that the plot where Yo China restaurant in Sector 9 is being run owes Rs 7.44 lakh as property tax. General manager Praveen Singhal said that he would convey it to the owner of the building.

A plot where a known gym in Sector 26 is being run too had arrears of Rs 11.50 lakh to be paid as property tax while the building of a known bank’s branch in Sector 9 owes Rs 4.15 lakh, as per details given by the MC officials. There are several other coaching institutes in Sector 34 which are on the list of defaulters.

The Municipal Corporation is going tough on the defaulters and has already sealed two commercial properties after they failed to pay the tax despite notices.

Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation Uma Shankar Gupta said, “We have identified these major tax defaulters. Notices have been sent to most of them while for others, notices are being prepared.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now