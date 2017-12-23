Promotion of UT Inspectors to DSPs: DPC meeting not possible now as officials not unavailable, says UT Administration

The UT counsel further stated that as the committee, chosen to conduct the DPC meeting, was on official tour, it would not be possible to hold it. The UT counsel further stated that as the committee, chosen to conduct the DPC meeting, was on official tour, it would not be possible to hold it.

REPLYING TO the contempt of Central Administrative Tribunal orders regarding the promotion of three inspectors to the rank of DSP in UT Police, the UT Administration on Friday submitted an affidavit mentioning that the DPC (Department Promotional Committee) meeting cannot be held by January 10.

Advocate Rakesh Sobti, who assisted UT Senior Standing Counsel Sanjeev Sharma, at CAT on Friday, apprised the tribunal that they would comply with its order and conduct the DPC meet to promote UT Inspectors to the rank of DSP by January 12. But later, the UT counsel said it would not be possible to hold the DPC meet by January 10 due to the unavalibility of officials under whom it was to be held.

Sobti apprised the court that the UT home secretary was on leave from December 22 to 27 and then from December 27 to Janaury 3, he would be busy with official work and from January 3 to January 9, he would be accompanying the UT Administrator. The UT counsel further stated that as the committee, chosen to conduct the DPC meeting, was on official tour, it would not be possible to hold it.

On the other hand, Rohit Seth, the counsel for the UT inspectors seeking promotion, argued that since the orders had been passed in April and there were four clear vacancies and with the MHA issuing suo motu orders for the repatriation of DANIPS cadre officers, why was the UT reluctant to promote its own employees in terms of prevalent recruitment rules (PRR), which are statutory as they had been framed under Article 309 of the Constitution. Moreover, the UT authorities have promoted two officers after CAT passed the order by applying PRR as they cannot approbate and reprobate, argued Seth.

After hearing both sides, CAT scheduled the next hearing to January 8. But, it asked UT to hold the DPC meet by January 10. Three UT inspectors, Dilsher Singh, Charanjit Singh and Gurmukh Singh, had filed a contempt petition after the UT Administration failed to comply with the CAT orders of repatriating DANIPS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Services) cadre DSPs and promoting eligible inspectors to the post of DSP.

Earlier, the UT Administration had filed an application on November 13 seeking more time to comply with CAT orders. UT had failed to comply even though six months have passed since the orders were issued. CAT then gave the Administration four weeks to repatriate the DANIPS-cadre DSPs serving in the UT and promote inspectors to the post of DSP according to eligibility. CAT directed the Administration to submit a compliance report as affidavit on December 21, after Friday’s hearing. The next hearing would be held on December 22.

