Programme on scleroderma at PGImer Docs make patients aware of fight with skin disease

An awareness programme on skin disease scleroderma was held at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Saturday.

Organised by the department of internal medicine, the programme was attended by subject experts and around 200 patients.

Scleroderma involves hardening of skin and connective tissues and in its severe form can prove dangerous for internal organs like lungs, kidneys and heart.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Surjit Singh, a former professor of internal medicine department.

According to a PGI spokesperson, the president of Indian Rheumatology Association, Professor Amita Aggarwal, gave a brief overview of the disease during the programme.

“A panel discussion by distinguished doctors – Savita Kumari, Sanjay Jain, Shefali K Sharma and Varun Dhir – from the department of internal medicine was held to clarify the myths and the doubts regarding the disease. A timely intervention with drugs, precaution during cold season, regular medical check-up can improve the quality of life,” the spokesperson said.

Following the panel discussion, an open discussion was also held with the patients and information booklets were also distributed among them to aware and equip them to fight with the disease in a better way.

Nearly 600 patients are registered at the PGI’s special rheumatology clinic for the treatment of the disease. “This clinic runs twice a week and is actively involved to find new solutions for this disease,” said the spokesperson.

