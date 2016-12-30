Probe plagiarism complaint against senior doctor: PGI faculty body

Three PGI doctors who were found involved in “unethical practices” in their research papers were chargesheeted by the administration. Three PGI doctors who were found involved in “unethical practices” in their research papers were chargesheeted by the administration.

THE POSTGRADUATE Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) faculty association on Thursday asked for a proper investigation into an alleged plagiarism complaint made against a senior PGI doctor who is a contender for PGI director’s post. Cochrane Library, an international medical database in its latest notification, recently said a medical review authored by Dr Meenu Singh from the department of paediatrics and another AIIMS doctor would continue to remain withdrawn.

Watch what else is making news:

The review on zinc’s ability to fight the common cold was published in Cochrane Library in 2011. After it was published, Harri Hemila, from the University of Helsinki, Finland, made a complaint that the Indian authors had used “plagiarism content”. Subsequently, the review was withdrawn in 2015.

On Thursday, the PGI Faculty Association, which has 400 members, said that the case should be properly probed. “Recently, PGI administration made rules for the plagiarism cases. They should now investigate this complaint so that the truth comes out. Plagiarism brings a bad name to the institute and also to the country,” Professor T D Yadav, head, PGI Faculty Association, told Chandigarh Newsline.”

Yadav said that anybody found to be guilty of plagiarism must be “investigated and rules should be uniform for everybody”. “The latest complaint must be investigated,” he said. PGI sources said that Meenu Singh’s comments were sought by the administration about the case. “She has submitted a reply. We are going through it and further action is being taken according to the laid down process,” said a senior PGI official.

A PGI alumnus and a retired Panjab University official have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an inquiry into the alleged charge of plagiarism against Dr Meenu Singh. She had recently told Chandigarh Newsline that after the investigation by the Cochrane Library, the complaint turned out to be “minor”.

This is not for the first time when a plagiarism case has came up in PGI. Recently, three PGI doctors who were found involved in “unethical practices” in their research papers were chargesheeted by the administration.