Priyanka Chopra’s production debut in Punjab: Sarvann to spread message for misguided youth

Simi Chahal and Amrinder Gill in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Monday. Jasbir Malhi

“Sarvann is a movie that gives a message to the misguided youth that it is never too late to come back to the right path and make amends for the mistakes they have made in life knowing or unknowingly” said Dr Madhu Chopra, head of production house, Purple Pebble.

Directed by Karaan Guliani, the movie stars Amrinder Gill, Ranjit Bawa and Simi Chahal. Produced by Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra, Deepshikha Deshmukh and co-produced by Siddharth Chopra, Sarvann is written by Amberdeep Singh with Vineet Malhotra as the director of photography.

The film would release on January 13. “The medium of art, especially movies, should be used to raise issues of the society directly or indirectly as it can have a positive affect on the minds of the people and society,” said Amrinder.

Sarvann marks Priyanka’s production debut in Punjabi movie industry. “The biggest reason to make a Punjabi movie for me was my father. When he was not well, he told me to compose a Shabad by Guru Gobind Singh Ji Mitar Pyare, which we were not able to release, so the movie starts with this Shabad which is a very bigthing for me” said Priyanka Chopra via a video message.

Guliani said: “Sarvann is a journey of an NRI protagonist, played by Amrinder, to discover his roots and becoming a sarvann putt. Usually at the age of 23-24, youngsters become rebellious and stop listening to parents, often leading them walking on a wrong path. This is the basic essence of the movie.”