Privilege notice against Punjab FM Manpreet Badal

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal. Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal.

AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu has given a notice of privilege against Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal for allegedly committing contempt of the House by “misleading” it on the question of payment to sugarcane growers.

In his notice, the MLA said that the Finance Minister had stated in the House on Monday that all arrears amounting to Rs 46 crore had been released to sugarcane growers by the Punjab government. “I may state that Rs 46 crore that the FM is talking about pertain to the last crushing season, while I raised the issue of arrears of this current season during Zero Hour,” said Sandhu.

