Private security guard of Dera head arrested

POLICE ON Monday arrested Randhir Khadwal, a 45-year-old private security guard of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, for his involvement in the conspiracy to free the Dera head after his conviction. Randhir was in the security detail of Dera head when the latter came to attend the court hearing in Panchkula on August 25. Randhir will be produced in a local court on Tuesday.

Sources said Randhir’s name came to light during the interrogation of two Punjab Police personnel – Rohit Kumar and Satvir Singh – who were arrested on September 2. The two Punjab Police personnel were in two-day police custody and were sent to judicial custody on Monday.

Sources said Randhir had been attached with the Dera head for the last eight years. He was aware of the escape plan of Ram Rahim and he was supposed to help the police security guards. Randhir used to get a monthly salary of more than Rs 30,000 by the Dera management. Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla confirmed the arrest of Randhir and said more people could be arrested in the coming days.

The Panchkula police had arrested seven people, including five Haryana Police personnel, deployed in Z plus security cover of the Dera head on August 25. They were Head Constable Ajay, constable Ram Singh, Exempted Head Constable (EHS) Vijay Singh, Sub-Inspector Balwan Singh and constable Krishan Kumar. Two private security guards were identified as Pritam Singh and Sukhbir. These seven were sent to judicial custody on September 2.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App