Private schools asked to accept EWS income certificates until April 5

As the district commissioner’s office is delaying the issuing of income certificates for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the education department has asked the private schools to accept the income certificates until April 5. The draw of lots will be held on April 7.

In a meeting held on Monday with the private school associations the education department reached a consensus to extend the date of completing the document formality, as the applicants do not possess the income certificate and have submitted photocopies of receipts asking for issuance along with the admission form.

“The income certificates will be issued from the DC office to all the parents by next week, hence resolving the issue of income certificates. The last date for submission of application forms remains the same, that is, March 28,” said director of school education Rubinderjit Singh Brar. Private schools will accept the income certificates of the parents who have submitted their admission forms by March 28.

Till now around 900 applications have been received in the Sampark Centers asking for EWS income certificates and an equal number of applications have been received by the private schools from parents seeking admission.

