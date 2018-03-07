Private airlines’ body: Don’t close Chandigarh airport again in May

Immigration counters at the Chandigarh International Airport. (Express File Photo) Immigration counters at the Chandigarh International Airport. (Express File Photo)

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), a body of private airlines, has written to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) stating that the proposed 15-day closure of Chandigarh International Airport in May would affect a large number of passengers in the region and that May is peak time for both airlines and airports.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was recently informed that the contractor working on the ongoing runway upgradation of the Chandigarh airport has proposed to expedite the work and sought the period from May 14 to 28 for the second closure period. No final decision has been taken by the IAF so far.

The airlines body in a letter has said that it express “great apprehensions” and “serious practical concerns” arising out of proposed resurfacing work during this period and “proposed restriction will lead to drop in the passengers and flight by 100 per cent”.

Saying that CHIAL and airlines have been working “diligently” towards bringing in international connectivity to the region in addition to the increase in domestic connectivity, the FIA has stated that in “this case NOTAM (notice to airmen) is still awaited and time is highly appropriate”.

According to the letter, a runway closure of this nature would not only impact flights to/from Chandigarh, but also across the network to accommodate the closure. “The civil aviation sector is going to bear the brunt of this closure with huge cancellation and re-working on their already filed schedule with the authorities. It will also adversely affect lots of business, corporate houses, industrial establishment, educational institutions with irreparable losses,” it said.

The letter said that FIA on behalf of members would “request to intimate the proposed operating times for Chandigarh airport in summer schedule 2018 both before and after the closure planned irrespective of the date of closure which is still under debate”.

The letter has also urged the authorities that time period chosen for such kind of closure should be off-season time and to “minimize the impact of closure”, at least six-month advance notice regarding such closures should be given.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App