Prime agenda: Green belt worth Rs 2 crore in mayor’s own ward

THE FIRST general House on Tuesday after Mayor Davesh Moudgil was elected as the first and foremost agenda of a green belt in the mayor’s own ward and that, too, for a whopping Rs 1.90 crore.

The green park has been proposed in Sector 48C with features like open air theatre, yoga platform, pergola designs and walkways.

Moudgil putting the agenda of his own ward and that, too, with such a whopping amount has not gone down well with the councillors of his own party who said that it was not only waste of money but also sidelining several other important items concerning the city as a whole.

BJP Councillor Asha Jaswal said, “We are already suffering a financial crisis and spending Rs 1.90 crore is not justified at all. Moreover, so many other important agendas are there like bylaws for community centres…why wasn’t that done in the first House. Gyms at community centres are lying closed. The bylaws should have come in this House so that work can begin immediately.”

Jaswal, also the former mayor, said she was speaking to the officers as to why no other agenda was brought in. She also pointed out that the exact amount under different heads for the estimates of this park has not been specified which should have been done.

Other than the Finance and Contract Committee polls and discussion on committees, the councillors were looking for the agenda of development works. But the development-related agenda was about the Sector 48 park only and one agenda was just to approve the new estimates of passages at Sector 17, the agenda for which was already decided four months ago.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Moudgil said, “This agenda of the green park is long pending since one year. It is just that this time it was taken up by the House. But it has been long due.”

Not just this, the reconstruction of passages at Sector 17, that had been approved at a cost of Rs 3.62 crore, has shot up to Rs 4.58 crore in just four months. The House will be taking up the revised estimates for discussion on Tuesday.

“The rough cost estimate was earlier approved with re-bearing items. The structure design was done from the Punjab Engineering College in which it has recommended the reconstruction of the passage along with the foundation. Therefore, an increase in steel and concrete quantities has resulted in an increase in cost from Rs 3.62 crore to Rs 4.58 crore,” the agenda stated.

