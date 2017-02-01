Prime accused in Mohali shootout remanded in six-day police custody

Sonu Shah has been actively involved in social and political activities and developed close proximity with several police officials of Punjab and Chandigarh recently. (Source: Express photo) Sonu Shah has been actively involved in social and political activities and developed close proximity with several police officials of Punjab and Chandigarh recently. (Source: Express photo)

A 31-YEAR-OLD Rajbir Singh, aka Sonu Shah of Burail village, Sector 45, a prime accused in the shootout between two groups of bouncers in Mohali, has been actively involved in social and political activities and developed close proximity with several police officials of Punjab and Chandigarh in the last couple of years. Shah was apprehended by a joint team of Chandigarh and Mohali police from a local market on Monday night. He along with his another associate, Jasbir Singh, of Fatehgarh Sahib, was produced in a local court in Mohali and remanded in six-day police custody on Tuesday.

The Facebook wall of Shah is loaded with his pictures showing his different poses, including once campaigning for a local political party, listening to grievances of local residents inside his office and even giving first-aid treatment, and cleaning the wounds of an ailing man.

Sources said in October 2016, a SP-rank officer of Punjab Police landed in trouble when Shah had shared his picture along with the Punjab Police officer on Facebook. “Shah had been prosecuted in various cases, including murder, assault and rioting, but he was acquitted in all these cases a few years ago. At present, no criminal case is pending against him in Chandigarh,” a source said.

Shah was wanted by Mohali police after a shootout between two groups of bouncers headed by Amit Singh alias Meet and Tirth in Mohali on November 6. More than 80 gunshots were exchanged between two groups and three youths suffered bullet injuries. Shah had come in support of bouncer Tiarth.

Sources said Shah was held following the discloser of his associate Jasbir Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib. The two were produced in a local court and remanded in six-day police custody on Tuesday. Sub-Inspector Pawan Kumar, SHO of phase-8 police station, Mohali, said, “Shah’s police remand was procured for recovering the pistols and revolvers which were used in the shotout. Shah had participated from the side of bouncer Tirath.”

14 accused arrested so far

As many as 14 accused, including the head of one of the bouncer groups, Amit Sharma alias Meet, have been arrested in the shootout case. Four country-made pistols and revolvers were recovered from 14 accused so far. Shah was apprehended by a joint team of Chandigarh Police and Mohali police. Inspector Baljeet Singh, who had been transferred to Police Lines in Sector 26, was also a member of the particular team and this raised many eyebrows.