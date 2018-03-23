Presents Latest News
Chandigarh: Pretending as patient, woman, two others steal gold bracelet from ex-Powercom staffer

No case has been registered yet, though police have started a preliminary probe. The accused are yet to be traced.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Updated: March 23, 2018 5:16 am
A retired employee of Punjab Powercom lodged a complaint on Wednesday against three unidentified persons, accusing them of stealing her gold bracelet, one of them pretending as a patient, and forcing her into their car near a private hospital in Phase VIII on Tuesday. No case has been registered yet, though police have started a preliminary probe. The accused are yet to be traced.

According to sources, Phase 10-resident Satish Bala Sood, a heart patient, had gone to Fortis hospital for her routine check-up on March 20 with her husband Kapil Dev.

Sood said that after the check-up, she was waiting for her husband to bring their car outside the hospital, when a woman approached her and started asking about heart treatment there.

“The woman told me that her mother-in-law was also a heart patient and asked me how they could get admission to the hospital. I saw an elderly woman sitting in a car, which was parked near the main gate. When I went with the woman near the car, she pushed me inside. I tried to raise an alarm, but I could not do so as I was scared. A middle-aged drove the car away and left me at the back side of Gurdwara Amb Sahib. I found my gold bracelet, which weighed 2.5 tolas, missing,” she said.

She added that after the incident she came to the main road.
“When I reached there, I saw my husband was looking for me. I narrated the whole incident to him, following which we made a call to police control room. I lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday,” she added.
An officer of Phase VIII police station said that the victim had told them that the thieves were in a grey car, but she could not note the registration number. “We are scrutinising CCTV footage,” the officer said.

