President Pranab Mukherjee confirms appointment of six Punjab and Haryana HC judges

Punjab and Haryana High Court (File Photo)

President Pranab Mukherjee has confirmed the appointment of six advocates as new additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The new appointments will bring down the number of vacancies of judges in the High Court from 38 to 32. The additional judges have been appointed for a period of two years, and will be administered oath on Monday. The list includes, Arvind Singh Sangwan and Sudhir Mittal from Haryana Bar, former Haryana senior deputy advocate General Rajbir Sehrawat, senior advocate from Haryana Bar Anil Kshetarpal, Avneesh Jhingan from Punjab Bar, former Punjab additional advocate Mahabir Singh Sindhu.

The High Court collegium had last year recommended names of advocates for elevation as High Court judges. A notification from the Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday confirmed that the President “in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of article 224 of the Constitution of India” has appointed the Additional Judges.

With the new additions, the number of judges in the High Court has risen to 53 against the sanctioned strength of 85. Official data reveals that the pendency of cases in Punjab and Haryana High Court is over three lakh.

Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court S J Vajifdar last month had administered oath of office to the registrar general of Punjab and Haryana High Court Gurvinder Singh Gill and Jalandhar district and sessions judge Raj Shekhar Attri after President’s approval of their names for elevation as additional judges.

Four judges of the High Court will retire in the coming months. Justices M Jeyapaul and Sneh Prashar are going to retire later this month. While Justice SS Saron will retire in September, Justice Rameshwar Singh Malik in October.

