Prepare plan for community parking: Mayor Asha Jaswal

MAYOR ASHA Jaswal has pushed for community parking in sectors, a project that failed to work in the past. Jaswal directed the Municipal Corporation officers on Wednesday that a plan of community parking be prepared immediately. “Parking is a major problem in the internal lanes of the sectors. People park on the roads causing problems for commuters. So I have spoken to the officers that plan of community parking in the sectors which are worst affected may be placed before me as soon as possible,” said Jaswal.

A community parking was inaugurated in Sector 19 in 2011. However, the project failed as residents seemed unwilling to park their vehicles there in the absence of proper security arrangements. “The community parking was never maintained. Corporation had promised to have security guards but the plans never materialised. Why would somebody park his car at a place which is not guarded. Proper lighting arrangement was never there. Moreover people never wanted to park their cars at a different place and walk to their house,” said Surinder Bahga, an architect and former nominated councillor.

He added, “ There is a general perception that everybody wishes to park his car near his or her place be it in the market or near his house. Before constructing the community parking, lot of awareness needs to be created else it would meet the same fate as multilevel did.”

Davinder Babla, a Congress councillor said that he supported the Mayor’s decision. Joint Commissioner Manoj Khatri said there was no space for such a project but added they would get a survey done and place the facts before the Mayor.