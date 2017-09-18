Potholed roads nightmare for Panchkula residents

Representational Image Representational Image

Panchkula’s potholed roads continue to give local residents nightmares. Irked by the don’t care attitude of the authorities, the residents on Sunday encircled the potholes with lime powder and showered flowers over them to declare the roads ‘dead’.

The group — Youth4Swaraj, loosely affiliated to Leader Yogendra Yadav’s Swaraj India – stated that the potholes being prominently encircled would also prevent accidents. The drive began from the road separating sectors 5 and 9 and continued till sectors 6 and sector 2 roundabout. Slogans like Janta gaddhe mein… My pothole my pride were also written along some big potholes.

Harshit and Shalini Malviya, organisers of the drive, said a person who would decorate the biggest pothole in an innovative way would be given an award at the prize distribution ceremony on September 24. “Even the mayor and the Panchkula MLA are invited for this,” said Harshit. Panchkula Mayor Upinder Ahluwalia of the Congress said she had written hundreds of letters to the government, but to no avail.

