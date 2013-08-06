Post-heart transplant at PGI,caution and celebration  of life

A day after its doctors conducted the first-ever heart transplant surgery in the institutes history,the mood at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) was rather sombre. Avoiding any display of jubilation,doctors at the premier institute kept a close watch on the medical condition of the 55-year-old recipient of the heart. Whether the procedure could be termed a success would depend on how the recipients body responds,doctors admitted.

The fact that PGI has not yet gone into a celebration mode is understandable. The institutes first-ever liver transplant surgery in April 2011 had ended on a tragic note with the recipient failing to survive.

On Sunday,a heart transplantation surgery gave a brain-dead Hoshiarpur mans heart to a Ambala resident (name withheld). He is currently recuperating in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at PGI. The first-ever heart transplant surgery was conducted by a team of doctors from cardiovascular and thoracic surgery.

Brain-dead Kashmira Singhs heart,corneas and both kidneys were transplanted into five people. Till our last breath,we will remember Kashmira Singh. We are thankful to him,as it is because of his decision and his family members that my husband is alive today, the wife of the heart recipient (name withheld) told Chandigarh Newsline. Kashmira Singh has not only saved the life of my husband,but of four others by donating organs. He is an inspiration for us. I have decided that I will donate my organs. What can be more important than giving life to others after your death.

She said her husband had been suffering from a heart problem for the past four years and was undergoing treatment at PGI. He had been in need of a heart transplant for the past two years. Earlier,doctors used to say that it is possible to get one done either outside the country or in a southern state. But a few months ago,doctors at PGI assured us that they are planning to do first-ever heart transplant, she added.

The 55-year-old recipient was admitted to the Advanced Cardiac Centre around a fortnight back. Doctors were waiting for a donor and luckily on Sunday,the family of Kashmira Singh came forward for help.

The operation started at 9 am on Sunday and continued till 3.30 pm. He is under observation and is in the ICU. Doctors are saying that 50% recovery is done,but they are waiting for the crucial hours to pass, she said.

Kashmira Singhs corneas and both kidneys were transplanted into four people. The surgeries have been conducted successfully. One of the recipients was over a 35-year-old woman from Himachal Pradesh. Her case was an emergency,as her cornea was melting. Had she not been operated on time,she would have gone blind. Another 65-year-old woman from Punjab who was blind from one eye and had been waiting for a donor for the past two years got the other cornea, said Dr Jagat Ram,department of ophthalmology.

Two city residents,a 50-year-old man and 40-year-old woman,benefited from the kidney donation. Both of them had been on dialysis for long time and waiting for a donor. They were successfully operated on Sunday morning, said a senior doctor.

