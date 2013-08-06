Post-heart transplant at PGI,caution and celebration  of life

A day after its doctors conducted the first-ever heart transplant surgery in the institutes history,the mood at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) was rather sombre. Avoiding any display of jubilation,doctors at the premier institute kept a close watch on the medical condition of the 55-year-old recipient of the heart. Whether the procedure could be termed a success would depend on how the recipients body responds,doctors admitted.
The fact that PGI has not yet gone into a celebration mode is understandable. The institutes first-ever liver transplant surgery in April 2011 had ended on a tragic note with the recipient failing to survive.
On Sunday,a heart transplantation surgery gave a brain-dead Hoshiarpur mans heart to a Ambala resident (name withheld). He is currently recuperating in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at PGI. The first-ever heart transplant surgery was conducted by a team of doctors from cardiovascular and thoracic surgery.
Brain-dead Kashmira Singhs heart,corneas and both kidneys were transplanted into five people. Till our last breath,we will remember Kashmira Singh. We are thankful to him,as it is because of his decision and his family members that my husband is alive today, the wife of the heart recipient (name withheld) told Chandigarh Newsline. Kashmira Singh has not only saved the life of my husband,but of four others by donating organs. He is an inspiration for us. I have decided that I will donate my organs. What can be more important than giving life to others after your death.
She said her husband had been suffering from a heart problem for the past four years and was undergoing treatment at PGI. He had been in need of a heart transplant for the past two years. Earlier,doctors used to say that it is possible to get one done either outside the country or in a southern state. But a few months ago,doctors at PGI assured us that they are planning to do first-ever heart transplant, she added.
The 55-year-old recipient was admitted to the Advanced Cardiac Centre around a fortnight back. Doctors were waiting for a donor and luckily on Sunday,the family of Kashmira Singh came forward for help.
The operation started at 9 am on Sunday and continued till 3.30 pm. He is under observation and is in the ICU. Doctors are saying that 50% recovery is done,but they are waiting for the crucial hours to pass, she said.
Kashmira Singhs corneas and both kidneys were transplanted into four people. The surgeries have been conducted successfully. One of the recipients was over a 35-year-old woman from Himachal Pradesh. Her case was an emergency,as her cornea was melting. Had she not been operated on time,she would have gone blind. Another 65-year-old woman from Punjab who was blind from one eye and had been waiting for a donor for the past two years got the other cornea, said Dr Jagat Ram,department of ophthalmology.
Two city residents,a 50-year-old man and 40-year-old woman,benefited from the kidney donation. Both of them had been on dialysis for long time and waiting for a donor. They were successfully operated on Sunday morning, said a senior doctor.
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App