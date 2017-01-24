Poppy husk ‘meant for Punjab’ seized in J&K

A total seizure of Rs 58 crore comprising drugs, liquor and cash has been made in Punjab after the model code of conduct came into force. However, no link has been established so far between the recovery and any political party or person.

Punjab Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) V K Bhawra said on Monday that among the seizure, the agencies include BSF, NCB, police recovered 5 kg of heroin, 1,800 kg of poppy husk, 127 kg of opium in the state and 394 persons have been arrested under NDPS Act.

Punjab ADGP, said a huge quantity of seizures of contraband was also made by neighbouring states in coordination with Punjab police. Bhawra said Jammu and Kashmir police has recently recovered 1,000 kg of poppy husk near Lakhanpur and the supply was meant for Punjab. In addition to it, Rajasthan police had also recovered 475 kg of poppy husk.