Poor monsoons, but Punjab procures more than half of targeted paddy

Despite poor monsoons this year, Punjab has procured more than half of the targeted paddy crop till date. The state is looking forward to procuring 13.7 million tonnes of paddy this year, which is higher than the procurement last year.

Punjab Mandi Board (PMB) Chairman Ajmer Singh Lakhowal said the state was eyeing procurement of 13.7 million tonnes of the crop this year as against 11.8 million tonnes procured last year.

Till date, Punjab has procured around 74 lakh tonnes of paddy, with government agencies procuring around 69 lakh tonnes and the remaining by private players. The procurement began on October 1.

Lakhowal added that the government was ensuring the immediate lifting of the crop from the mandies. Around 60 lakh metric tonnes have already been lifted till date, said Lakhowal.

A senior agriculture department officer said that the higher procurement was due to farmers preferring high-yield varieties of rice, adding that the basmati variety gave lesser yield as compared to non-basmati varieties.

Under its new diversification policy, the Punjab government had encouraged farmers to shift to growing the basmati variety, said Punjab state agriculture director Dr Gurdiyal Singh, adding that last year the state had fallen well short of the target but this year it would be a bumper crop.

Though Punjab had planned to reduce the area under paddy to around 14 to 15 lakh hectares against around 27 lakh hectares, including around seven lakh hectares under basmati, it still seems to be a distant dream owing to poor marketing of alternative crops like maize, basmati, sugarcane, etc.

