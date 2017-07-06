Police yet to register FIR in attempted snatching case in Haryana

Anupama Verma at her residence in Panchkula. Express Anupama Verma at her residence in Panchkula. Express

POLICE ARE yet to register an FIR in a case of attempted bag snatching from a teacher at the Sector 7 market in Panchkula on Tuesday. ASI Balwant Singh, Sector 7 police post in-charge, said the statement of the victim, Anupama Verma, had been recorded as she had refused to file an FIR, But the 47-year-old teacher denied that she did not want an FIR. “I only said that I will not go to a government hospital for treatment of my injuries because I am already consulting a private doctor,” she said. Verma also blamed the police for not responding to her emergency calls after the incident. She called twice on 100 and another helpline, all of which went unattended.

“It was only after my brother called the DGP Haryana who he knows that the police have come to my house,” she said. Verma, who teaches at Woodlands House School, Sector-8, Panchkula, put up a brave fight against the snatchers as they were trying to snatch her purse on Tuesday afternoon.

“It was around 2:30 pm, which is not a busy hour in the market that I got to my car parked in front of Singh Sons. As soon as I reached for the keys, I felt someone tugging at my right arm. The man probably came on a Splendor bike,” recalls Verma, a resident of Sector 16.

She managed to hold on to her bag but the bike rider dragged her along 25 to 30 metres before letting go. She has suffered abrasions on the right forearm and both her legs. Her cries for help went unheard at first and by the time someone responded, the biker had fled. A man who chased it said it had no number plates on it. “Probably it was my fancy, expensive bag which attracted the snatcher,” says Verma. After failing to contact the police, she herself drove back home.

The police arrived at her home on Wednesday morning. She suspects that the accomplices of the snatchers were present in the crowd that had gathered around her after the incident. One of them told her, “Police ko kyun phone karna hai, madam theek hai ab, inki chot saaf karva dete hai.”

Verma has been told by her doctors that her injuries were superficial and it would take about a week to heal. “I am not really in a state of shock but the wounds are painful. It was thanks to my determination that I did not give up,” she said. “Teachers are meant to set examples for their children which I tried doing. And, I firmly believe in the saying that ‘God helps those who help themselves’.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App