Fraud in Big B’s name: Police reach Chennai

Six days after conman Harry Bhatt fled from Kharar after duping many budding artists and educational institutes, the local police have now shifted their focus to Chennai, where the accused had sent a courier. A police team has reached there but they are yet to arrest the accused, the officials said.

A police source said that Bhatt and his wife reached Agra from where they hired a truck for Madhya Pradesh, but during the course of the investigation, it came to light that the accused sent a courier to a Chennai-based address.

The sources added that the police managed to get that address and a team led by a Sub-Inspector (SI) had reached Chennai.

An officer, on condition of anonymity, said that they also recovered some household items from Agra, from where Bhatt had hired the truck.

“One of the teams is also in Bhopal, we had traced the truck owner but he is yet to be questioned. We have also got a clue about another accused, Yogesh Goyal. We will soon arrest him too,” an officer added.

Bhatt, along with his wife Dolly and accomplice Yogesh Goyal were booked for duping people in the name of Amitabh Bachchan.