Chandigarh: Special police team to curb thefts in east division sectors

A special police team comprising cops from the crime branch and Manimajra police station was constituted to curb the increasing thefts and burglaries, particularly being reported in the east division sectors of Chandigarh. The sectors, in which burglaries are being reported, fall under the jurisdiction of Sector 19 police station.

Sources said the members of the team stationed at Sector 19 police station are reviewing all the recent incidents of burglaries. Around eight burglaries and thefts have been reported in the past one month.

On February 26, thieves decamped with than two dozen expensive cellphones and cash from a computer showroom in Sector 21.

The police said the team is working under the direct supervision of DSP (east) Satish Kumar.