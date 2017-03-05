Police paste posters of accused Randhawa in Chandigarh, Punjab

Two days after announcing a reward of Rs 50,000 on Balraj Singh Randhawa, Chandigarh police pasted posters of Randhawa throughout Chandigarh and Punjab on Saturday. In Chandigarh, posters were pasted in Sector 9, 10, 11 and near the house of Randhawa in Mohali. Police sources said more than one hundred posters of Randhawa depicting his physical descriptions, details about the criminal case in which he is wanted, amount of reward money and contact numbers of some concerned officials, on which any person can pass any reliable information about the accused were printed and pasted throughout Punjab.

On February 9, Balraj Singh Randhawa and Gurmehtab Singh Farid, great grandson of ex-CM of princely estate Pepsu, had escaped after killing Akansh Sen under the wheels of a white color BMW in Sector 9.

Later, Farid was apprehended from near Haridwar and the BMW of Randhawa was found abandoned from Mandi Gobindgarh. Randhawa is still absconding and proceedings of declaring him a proclaimed offender (PO) have been initiated in a local court.

However, the revenue departments of Mohali, Ludhiana and Patiala are being approached to ascertain the exact properties registered on the name of Balraj Singh Randhawa, hence these properties can be attached during the criminal proceedings against him.

Sources said that until now, procuring details from the family members of the accused Randhawa about his properties, it emerged that he has joint share in the family properties including movable and immovable properties.

Randhawa’s father was a sarpanch of Hansali village in Fatehgarh Sahib and left behind a total 27 acres of agriculture land for his family, particularly on the name of Randhawa’s mother, Ramanjeet Kaur. Randhawa is the youngest sibling among three children of his parents and his two elder sisters are settled abroad.