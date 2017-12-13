Police launch probe after hotelier says was abducted, SUV stolen

A 50-YEAR-OLD hotelier from Burail in Sector 45, Mohammed Kalam, alias Alam, was allegedly abducted and robbed of his SUV by four men from a parking lot near New Lake in Sector 42.

Police said the alleged incident took place on December 8 and the victim filed a complaint Tuesday.

Alam named four persons, identified as Kali Shooter, Prince, Aslam and Moni, in the FIR, which was registered at PS 36. Sources said Alam himself had been booked in several cases of immoral trafficking in the past.

In his police complaint, Alam said, “I was at my hotel in Burail when I got a call from a man called ‘Prince’.

He said he had accepted a contract to assault me and if I wanted to remain safe, I should come to the parking lot of New Lake, Sector 42, at 6:30 pm. I went to the area in my Scorpio and three persons barged into the vehicle and held me at gunpoint. They beat me up and demanded Rs 2 lakh. One of the assailants drove my SUV and the other two kept threatening and beating me. They kept me inside my SUV for more than 45 minutes and threw me out of the vehicle near Hockey Stadium, Sector 42.”

An investigation was on, police said.

