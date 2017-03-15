Police issue 500 challans on Holi in Mohali district

COMING DOWN heavily on Holi hooligans, the traffic police issued more than 500 challans in the district. The police also impounded two bikes in the city. The police officials said that they set up nakas till evening on Holi and did not let anybody create a ruckus in the city. According to the police, as many as 73 persons were issued challans for different traffic violations and two bikes were impounded. While around 20 challans were issued in Kurali and Kharar, around 250 challans were issued in Zirakpur, Lalru and Dera Bassi. “No untoward incident was reported on Holi. We made strict arrangements and a total of 25 traffic nakas were set up in different areas. We also did not let people gather at markets as a precautionary measure to avoid any kind of trouble,” an officer added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now