Police crack the whip on street vendors, five arrested

In a drive against street vendors, who lay their vends on public paths creating obstruction for the public, police have arrested five people and seized their vends on Saturday. Later, all of them were released on bail.

Three people were arrested from outside Rock Garden, one person from outside PGI while another was arrested from near the bus stop in Sector 24. The vendors identified as Mukesh Kumar, Kanhyia Lal and Girja Shankar of Kaimbwala who were arrested near Rock Garden were repeatedly instructed by the police for not laying their vends on the path, but in vain.

Three FIRs against the trio were registered at Sector 3 police station. The others, Rakesh Kumar of Naya Gaon was arrested from near Gate Number-4 at PGI while Pardeep Kumar, was arrested from near bus stop in Sector 24. Two FIRs was registered against them at Sector 11 police station.

A police officer said the drive will continue in the coming days. Police sources said the seized vends will be released only after getting the permission from the concerning court. Chandigarh administration has recently drafted a specific policy for the vendors and also declared non-vending zone and vending zone sectors in the city.

