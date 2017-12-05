Police charge BKZ members under Unlawful Activities Act

Police also mentioned in the chargesheet that during the probe, the names of 11 more people, who helped the accused, came to light. (Representational Image) Police also mentioned in the chargesheet that during the probe, the names of 11 more people, who helped the accused, came to light. (Representational Image)

THE MOHALI district police have submitted a chargesheet against members of the Babbar Khalsa Zindabaad (BKZ) who were arrested in May this year when they were planning to carry out targeted murders of some accused arrested by the police for sacrilege. All the accused were charged under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities Act.

The police on Monday submitted the chargesheet against Amritpal Kaur, Harbarinder Singh, Randeep Singh, Jarnail Singh, Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Sukhpreet Singh, Tarsem Singh and Mohkam Singh. The accused were charged under sections 17, 18, 19, 20, and 38 of the Unlawful Activities Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Police also mentioned in the chargesheet that during the probe, the names of 11 more people, who helped the accused, came to light.

The other 11 men, mentioned in the investigation, stay abroad. They have been identified as Jarnail Singh Dhillon, Resham Singh Babbar, Amandeep Singh, all living in Germany; Kulwant Singh, Fateh Singh, Jarnail Singh, Bhinder Singh, residents of South Africa; Surinder Singh Babbar, a UK resident; Dilawar Singh, an Abu Dhabi resident; Surinder Singh, a resident of Portugal, and Jarnail Singh, a resident of Dubai.

Gaurav Kumar used to supply arms to the accused. Two of the accused, Harbarinder and Amritpal, were nabbed from near the new bus stand at Phase VI on May 29 while Jarnail and Randeep were arrested from Gurdaspur. At the time of the arrest, the police recovered .32 bore pistol, four magazines and five live cartridges from Amritpal and Harbarinder.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App