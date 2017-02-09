Police chalk out hi-tech plan to curb accidents on NH5

The light points have seen seven accidents in four months. The light points have seen seven accidents in four months.

IN A bid to curb the increasing number of fatal as well as non-fatal road accidents on three light points located in a row on National Highway 5 beginning from Faida barrier to the roundabout near ISBT-43, the Chandigarh police have chalked out a detailed proposal for installing several security gadgets on the light points. Three light points including the light point of Sector 46/47/48/49, light point of Sector 50/51/44/45 and the light point of Sector 45/46/49/50 have been witnessed of seven road accidents, including three fatal and four non-fatal in the last four months.

The suggestions and demands made in the proposal are installation of red-blinkers, removal of iron grills installed on the road dividers and installation of night vision CCTV cameras etc. The proposal was made by a joint team of local police and traffic police personnel.

DSP (South) Deepak Yadav said, “We sent the proposal to higher authorities after the death of a 21-year-old engineering student, Sumit Rawat, of Panchkula, at one of the light points on February 1.” Rawat, who was on his two-wheeler, was killed at the light point of Sector 46/47/48/49 when a Maruti Swift, driven by a person who was allegedly ‘tipsy’, knocked him down.

Sources in the accident inspection cell of UT traffic police said, “The inspection of all three light points after every road accidents suggest the need of making some new installments and removal of iron grills, which is an obstacle to observe the vehicles coming from the other sides.”