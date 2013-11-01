Police beef up security in city to ensure safe Diwali

With Diwali approaching and the recent bomb blasts in Patna,the Chandigarh Police has said it will beef up security from October 31 to November 3. The Chandigarh Police said it would take precautionary steps to maintain law and order in the city,while adding it would focus on areas of concern like snatching,eve-teasing,sabotage and traffic. A total of 1,800 personnel (including women police personnel,traffic and PCR) will be deployed by Chandigarh Police.

In order to prevent cases of snatching,the Chandigarh Police said it would intensify patrolling in various markets,including patrolling on foot and on motorcycles.

An anti-gunda team composed of members from NGOs and women police personnel will be deployed in civil clothes at busy city markets. All Station House Officers will form special investigation teams,while an anti-sabotage team and a quick response team will be deployed at malls and public places.

A total of 44 nakas inside the city and 38 nakas on bordering areas will be put in place during the four-day period. According to police,hotels,guest houses,paying guest accommodations are also being checked.

The number of personnel in the police control room for taking emergency calls (the number for which is 100) has been increased from five to nine to avoid congestion. Chief Fire Officers and all government hospitals in the city have been put on high alert to handle emergencies.

