Police arrest one more ‘member’ of Babbar Khalsa Zindabaad

"These people never called each other. They always got verbal messages. During interrogation, these people revealed that they got verbal messages through a courier who was also unknown to them," an official told Chandigarh Newsline.

The district police have arrested another alleged member of Babbar Khalsa Zindabaad, who was a plumber. It is the fifth arrest in a span of four days. The Director General of Police (DGP) also visited the CIA staff and met the officials on Friday morning to know the progress of the investigation into the case. Sources told Chandigarh Newsline that some Hindu leaders in Pathankot area were the target of the arrested members of the organisation.

Confirming the arrest, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they had arrested Satnam Singh, a resident of Dodan village in Muktsar district. The arrest was made on the basis of revelations of four persons who were arrested on May 30.

Police sources told Chandigarh Newsline that Satnam worked as a plumber at his village. He came in contact with some persons who were active members of Babbar Khalsa Zindabaad around three years ago and started working for them. He was a member of the sleeper cell of the organisation and working on the instructions of his handlers abroad.



Sources told Chandigarh Newsline that the DGP visited the CIA staff office at Kharar on Friday morning and took stock of the investigation into the case. The CIA staff also sent a team to Pathankot.

“The team went to Pathankot as we came to know during investigation that these people wanted to carry out some operation in the city,” a police official said, requesting anonymity.

The police had arrested Harbarinder Singh, Amritpal Kaur alias Amrit, Jarnail Singh and Randeep Singh during a special operation on May 30.

