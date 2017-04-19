Police: 19-year-old arrested for gangrape of minor, hunt on for three suspects

Representational Image Representational Image

A 19-YEAR-OLD man was arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 14-year-old girl at a hotel in Chandigarh, police said Tuesday. A search was on for three more suspects, they said.

The arrested accused, Shubham, was a resident of Dadumajra Colony and a school dropout, said the police. He would be produced in a local court Wednesday, they added. Police said the victim was abducted by Shubham eight days ago and taken to a hotel in Chandigarh. She was rescued on Monday night.

The victim recorded her statement before a local magistrate Tuesday. Sources said she told the police that Shubham kept her in a hotel and raped her. She also alleged that he called his three other friends, who also raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.

Police said the victim’s father lodged a complaint with the Chandigarh police on April 15 alleging that his daughter was abducted by unidentified persons on April 11. The police said Shubham had revealed the names of his three accomplices but it was yet to be ascertained whether they were juveniles or adults.

