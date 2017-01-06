Point of sale machine at Sukhna Lake soon

The Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. (File photo) The Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. (File photo)

The Chandigarh administration is planning to introduce cashless facility at Sukhna Lake. According to tourism officials, since Sukhna Lake receives more visitors than Rock garden, Capitol Complex and other tourist places in the city, they have decided to install a point of sale (POS) machine there.

Jitender Yadav, director tourism, Chandigarh, said: “The POS machine would be made available to the tourists at the souvenir shop near the Tourist Information Centre at Sukhna Lake. We have already written to the bank to provide the machine as soon as possible.”

Yadav added that the POS machine would facilitate tourists who want to make payments through cards. “We cannot say no to cash if it is given at the counter. It is a legal tender after all,” he said.

The Chandigarh Housing Board and RLA have already introduced cashless facility.

With an aim to become the cashless society, the Chandigarh administration has even decided to hold a big awareness session. The administration would hold a digi-dhan fest in Sector 17 on January 10 to train people on how to use different modes of online payments. Several banks, mobile wallet operators, telecom companies and traders would be invited to take part in the fest.

“This fair is being organised to remove the hesitation people have while making online payments,” said an official.

As many as 100 stalls will be put up at the venue where bank accounts would also be opened for people.