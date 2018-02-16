PM’s address on exam stress: Ensure uninterrupted supply for two hours, Haryana education dept tells power dept

PM Narendra Modi. PM Narendra Modi.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to school students on exam stress, Haryana Education Department has asked the state’s power department to ensure that there is uninterrupted power supply from 10 am to 12 noon on February 16.

Modi would be addressing from 11 am to 12 noon on February 16. Sources said that Additional Chief Secretary(ACS) Education Dheera Khandelwal has requested the ACS Power department PK Das Wednesday evening to ensure that there is uninterrupted power supply during the address.

Apart from this, the Haryana Education Department has sent out an order to all district education officers and district elementary education officers to ensure that there is proper mode of transmission.

“The arrangements have also been reviewed. There are 1500 EDUSATs, 1000 cable TVs, 2500 radio and FM, 500 internet connections and 2500 Tata Sky or Dish TV connections. There are a total of 1500 schools which are middle, higher or secondary premises,” a senior official of the Education department said.

The order sent out to the DEOs and DEEOs stated, “You are hereby directed to ensure that EDUSAT systems in all GMS, GHS and GSSS in your concerned district are made functional in all respect for viewing the programme by school children. Arrangements of electricity through generators or invertors in all the middle, high, senior secondary schools under your jurisdiction should be made so as to ensure proper functioning of edusat equipment in the schools.”

It was further added, “In case where EDUSAT equipment is not available, ICT labs can be used for watching live telecast through webcasting. In such cases where both EDUSAT and ICT facilities are not available in the schools, alternative arrangements should be made for viewing the live telecast.”

Modi will interact with school and college students for Class VI to XII about how to reduce exam stress. The Education Department has also conveyed to the staff that the address would be telecast live on Haryana EDUSAT netwrok, apart from broadcast on DD national, DD news, DD India, live airing on radio channels, live web streaming on website of PMO, MHRD, Doordarshan, mygov.in and YouTube channel of MHRD and Facebook live.

