Plea to V P Singh Badnore: Curb use of red beacons in Chandigarh too

CITY-BASED RTI activist R K Garg has written to UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore urging him to restrict the use of red beacons on VIP vehicles in Chandigarh, on the lines of Punjab.

Garg, in his representation, said, “Your government in Punjab has restricted use of red beacons in the state. It is requested that the use of red beacons in UT may also be reviewed or restricted immediately as in accordance with your office directions.”

Garg wrote that many junior IAS, PCS, HCS and other officials of Punjab or Haryana cadre and working in UT are using various red or amber lights on their vehicles even as their counterparts or seniors in Punjab are not allowed to use these.

Garg cited examples on how the new government in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi had also restricted the use of red beacons on VIP vehicles.

On January 11, the UT administration had notified on who all are entitled to use red, amber or blue beacons.

The UT home secretary, finance secretary, deputy commissioner, all secretaries, IG, SSP and mayor who were earlier using red beacon atop their vehicles had to remove it and replace it with amber beacons.

The notification had specified that only UT administrator, adviser to administrator, chief justice and judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court were allowed to use red beacon atop their vehicles.

Those who are entitled to use amber light (with flasher) are MPs, mayor, deputy commissioner or district magistrate, IAS and IPS officers of supertime Scale and above, district and sessions judge, Chandigarh, SSP.

Chandigarh DSPs and sub-divisional Magistrates who were using blue beacons are permitted to use amber light but without flasher.

Additional deputy commissioners, additional district and sessions judges are using amber light without flasher.

