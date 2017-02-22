Plastic-to-fuel plant: Plan finds no mention in Chandigarh civic body budget

Garbage dumped by safai karamcharis on the road, Tuesday. Prem Nath Pandey Garbage dumped by safai karamcharis on the road, Tuesday. Prem Nath Pandey

The much-discussed project of plastic-to-fuel plant found no mention in budget of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation for 2017-18.

Last year, the councillors and officials of the municipal corporation spoke elaborately about the project. Some councillors even went on a study tour in Chennai to check its functioning. The MC House also approved of the plant, which was to come up near the garbage processing plant. Councillor and former mayor Arun Sood, who had raised the issue in the special budget meeting, said no provision was made for the project and that at present it has been put on hold.

“We had adopted the swiss challenge mode where we submitted the company’s proposal online and stated that if any company has a better proposal it can come forward. We have been told that there are many advanced technologies in this entire project and therefore, it is on hold,” Sood told the Chandigarh Newsline.

Watch What Else Is Making News

He added: “This plant would be entirely sponsored by various companies through their corporate social responsibility (CSR). The municipal corporation need not pay for it. We are still working on various suggestions.”

Former councillor and Congress president Pardeep Chhabra said people were befooled before the polls. “It was just a poll promise. They intentionally gave approvals immediately so that in their election rallies, they can claim that they are working on this project. Work on a plant which involves crore of rupees cannot be done in a hurry. Now they have forgotten it all,” said Chhabra.

A team of councillors had even gone to Chennai to see the technical feasibility of the plant. The team went after a company who had a similar plant in Chennai, had given a presentation about the concept during a House meet. The team that had gone to see the plant had approved to set up such an environment-friendly plant in the city.

“We had put this in swiss challenge mode but things could not materialise. Later no decision was taken,” said municipal joint commissioner Manoj Khatri.

According to the plan nearly 12 tonne of plastic that is generated daily as part of garbage would be processed in this plant. The plant would convert the plastic into crude oil. Nearly 10 plastic collection centres across the city in the existing Sehaj Safai Kendras would also be developed as per plan.