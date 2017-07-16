Plantation drive held at PU

Panjab University (File Photo) Panjab University (File Photo)

The Horticulture Division of Panjab University (PU) in collaboration with Natural Biodiversity group Saturday organised a plantation drive in front of F-Type houses and near Student Centre in the Sector 14 campus. More than 150 plants of several varieties were planted during the drive which was attended by Dean Students Welfare, Professor Emanual Nahar; other faculty members, research scholars and students.

Engineer Anil Thakur, Divisional Engineer (Horticulture), PU, said the Horticulture Division continues to organise such plantation drives particularly in Hostels. He appealed to the students to participate in large numbers in such drives. Dr Arun Bansal, Administrator, Natural Biodiversity, along with about fifty members of the group, pledged support for such causes in the future.

