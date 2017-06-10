Plan to revamp Chandigarh railway station hits roadblock, ministry looks for options

The IRSDC plans to revamp the stations on par the international standards. The IRSDC plans to revamp the stations on par the international standards.

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) plan to redevelop the Chandigarh Railway Station has hit a roadblock.

The Chandigarh administration has reduced the area of commercial development and now the railway ministry is looking for alternatives. Chandigarh is one of the several railway stations of the country that are being revamped by the IRSDC under a public-private partnership.

It has already been announced that Habibganj railway station in Bhopal will be the first one to be built under public-private partnership mode. The IRSDC plans to revamp the stations on par the international standards. IRDSC officials on Friday said alternative plans are being looked into. S K Lohia, managing director and chief executive officer of IRSDC told Chandigarh Newsline: “In Chandigarh, the commercial potential is low. We have now sent another proposal to the board. There was also a thinking that we can do the redevelopment in two phases. In the first phase, we can take the development of railway station. The railway board is still considering the proposal. Redevelopment of Chandigarh Railway Station will also be done.”

He also said it was also been seen that if the railways can do the redevelopment through their own investment and railway board is yet to take call on it.

On the IRSDC website, a message by the organisation reads, “Owing to the reduction in the area for commercial development by UT Govt., possibilities of implementing the project by some other model other than PPP, are being explored by Ministry of Railways (MoR). Further action will be taken on approval from MoR.”

According to the IRSDC plan, stations that have been selected for the redevelopment will be made according to the international stands. The railway stations will have restaurants, shopping centres and other new facilities. Officials said the stations will be upgraded with security features and also facilities for the differently-abled people.

Sources said recently the IRSDC also gave a presentation before the general manager of the Northern Railways, in which the proposal for doing station redevelopment into two phases was briefed as well.

