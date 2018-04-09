Pilot Project in Sectors 15 and 9 Coming soon: New bus queue shelters in Panchkula

A model of the bus queue shelter of Panchkula. (Express) A model of the bus queue shelter of Panchkula. (Express)

AN ATM with a security guard, mobile charging point, public information system, CCTV cameras and a structure open from sides to ensure safety of women — this is the new design of bus queue shelters in Panchkula.

The construction of these new bus queue shelters will begin in the coming week. Two such structures will be constructed on a pilot basis in sectors 15 and 9 first.

Panchkula Mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia said that the bus queue shelters in the city were over 35 years old. As many as nine such structures had become unsafe and the Municipal Corporation demolished them last week. There are a total of 64 bus queue shelters here.

The new design of these shelters, prepared by the road safety expert appointed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Navdeep Asija and his team, aims at ensuring visibility of passengers, especially women, waiting at the bus stop. It was after the local police feedback which stated that women were prone to “eve teasing” at these stops that the concept was formulated in this way.

“The existing bus queue shelters were dark and closed from all sides making it unsafe for women passengers waiting there. We even saw men urinating at the rear side of the seat at these bus queue shelters. So we have designed it in such a way that it is open, well lit so that nobody feels unsafe while standing in a closed dark structure,” Asija told Chandigarh Newsline.

He added, “Also, there are times when the battery of the mobile goes dead and girl wants to immediately make a call asking somebody to pick her up. So there is going to be a provision for mobile charging point as well. There is no public place where one can find a mobile charging point.”

The team stated that the CCTVs would be positioned at the shelters in such a manner that they would capture both sides of the complete street. “Also to make them more vibrant so that they don’t give an isolated look during night, we have given a provision for ATM there to facilitate people especially during night hours. Provision for a vendor to sell eatables or have a coffee vending machine will also be there,” Asija added.

The transport department will be asked to connect and have a passenger information system with respect to the city bus service. Drinking water service will be available at the rear side of the bus queue shelter. One such structure will cost about Rs 2.5 lakh. A space for advertisement will be given so that the corporation generates revenue from the same and gives the maintenance to the firm which used the advertisement space.

