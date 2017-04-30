Photography Exhibition: ‘Without Borders depicts challenges of seeking and providing healthcare to all’

Médecins Sans Frontières, in Chandigarh, on Friday. Kamleshwar Singh Médecins Sans Frontières, in Chandigarh, on Friday. Kamleshwar Singh

WHAT happens when war breaks out? When an earthquake overwhelms a city? What do you do if you have a fatal disease and the drug you desperately need costs too much, or simply doesn’t exist? What if you have to walk for six hours for a paracetamatol? Barriers to health care are all around, taking lives in cities and country-sides. Borders are not just geographical; they exist in our minds. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Doctors Without Borders, is a Nobel Prize winning organisation that was founded in 1971, in defiance of these borders, delivering medical care to people who need it the most.

The international medical humanitarian organization is hosting ‘Without Borders’, a six-day event (April 28 – May 3) about access to healthcare, at Alliance Française, Chandigarh. MSF works in more than 65 countries, including India, and provides assistance to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, natural or man-made disasters and exclusion from healthcare. This life-saving work forms the basis of the event, which comprises a photo exhibition, film screenings and panel discussions. Award-winning photographers and health care activists like Atul Loke, Sami Siva, Shadaam Hussain, Leena Menghaney…showcase MSF’s work in India, focusing on its varied and humane health projects in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Manipur, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The exhibition is a tribute to the resilience of patients and selflessness of health workers which inspires many to go the extra mile.

The photos, all in black and white, tell many stories of hope and courage against all odds and also capture barriers to healthcare in cities and the countryside and show how teams overcome these – regardless of patients’ race, religion, gender or political affiliation. “Without Borders’ depicts the challenges of seeking and providing healthcare. While the event is rooted in the specific experiences of our patients and staff, the struggle for access to healthcare has a universal resonance. If human suffering is without borders, the desire to alleviate it should also be without borders,” says Peter Paul de Groote, General Director, MSF India, in Chandigarh for the event.

Film screenings are also part of the event. While Access to Danger Zone provides an insider’s view of challenges of delivering humanitarian aid in armed conflicts, Fire in the Blood, exposes how patents enabled Western pharma corporations to increase their profits while millions lost their lives. The screenings will be followed by panel discussions with subject experts.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now