Photography exhibition: ‘My soul seems to found a home near water’

She believes we all can learn so much from water, its fluidity, ability to go with the flow and accept and embrace all that comes its way. And that’s why water is a constant in visual artist, travel storyteller, poet and photographer Sayali Goel’s work. “Travelling around the world in the past few years, I have come closer to the explorer in me and my soul seems to found a home near water,” says the 26-year-old, who has showcased as many as 24 photographs from 14 places across the world as part of a solo exhibition titled ‘Seascape’.

The exhibition is inspired by the many moods, textures, colours of water, be it the sea, lake or river. Having trained in textiles from University of Arts London, Goel began travelling and documenting her journeys through writing, poetry, painting and photography, connecting culture to travel. “Along the way, I realised that I loved capturing my experiences the most in photographs, which I feel is an authentic expression, one that is approachable for the common man too,” says Goel.

Blue is a colour that emerged most in Goel’s work, and 90 per cent pictures in her albums were of water. From the Indian to the Atlantic Ocean, Pacific to the Mediterranean, Sukhna Lake to the backwaters of Kerala, Goel captures water in different times of the day, the sky, rocks, sun, wind, light creating unique textures and patterns.

“The idea is to depict the diversity and in that oneness that connects and binds us. “As an artist, I want the audience to find the experience in my pictures. I see myself as an abstract expressionist, choosing not to say much in words, but leaving the work open-ended for people to see and soak in,” says Goel, recalling how after a long trek and a challenging and exciting journey, when she saw the Pacific Ocean she experienced pure bliss and peace. “I felt complete with who I am and my life,” she says. Seascapes is on till December 23 at the Alliance Française, Sector 36, Chandigarh.

