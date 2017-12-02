PGIMER’s Sarangpur expansion plan hits Rs 1,011-crore roadblock

UT spells out cost of 50-acre land; institute approaches health ministry (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) UT spells out cost of 50-acre land; institute approaches health ministry (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)’s plans to set up four major health facilities, including a cancer institute on 50 acres sanctioned by the Chandigarh Administration at Sarangpur, have hit a roadblock. The UT administration has informed the PGI administration that the land will cost a whopping Rs 1,011 crore. The institute has now approached the Union Health Ministry to resolve the issue.

PGI Director Jagat Ram told Chandigarh Newsline that the institute had approached the Union Health Ministry, and had been given an assurance by Union health Minister J P Nadda that he will take up the matter with the Home Ministry. Chandigarh is a Union Territory and is administered by the Union Home Ministry.

Earlier in May this year, the PGI announced that it would set up a new out patient department (OPD), trauma centre, new learning centre and a full- fledged cancer centre at Sarangpur. While the land has been earmarked by the administration, the allotment has not been made. The four facilities are expected to be built at a cost of around Rs 2,500 crore.

A senior PGI doctor privy to the developments told Chandigarh Newsline that the institute has conveyed to the Union Health Ministry that the institute may be given 100 per cent rebate regarding the cost of the land, as the new health centres would improve the public health infrastructure in the region. The official said that the institute would also inform the members of the institute’s governing body, the meeting of which is scheduled this month.

In the letter which was received by the UT Administration a few months ago, the UT finance department has informed the institute to express “willingness to get the land measuring 50.76 acres @ Rs 41,184 per square yard ( i.e .50 per cent of the existing collector rate 2016, i.e Rs 82,836, which comes to Rs 19.933 crore per acre) and the total amount comes to Rs 1,011.80 crore.

The UT Administration, as per the present arrangement, will transfer the land to the PGI, which is an autonomous institute and run by the Union Health Ministry.

PGI officials maintain that it would be very difficult for the institute to pay such a huge amount. “The cost of the land is the same that the union government allocates us in the budget. Government has to intervene in this matter,” said another PGI official.

When contacted, a senior UT Administration official said that they have also sent a communication to the Ministry of Home Affairs to clarify regarding the cost in case of government institutions. “There is no policy about the amount to be taken from the government institutes. Now we are waiting for a response from the home ministry,” said the official. “The land for PGI has been earmarked, but it has not been transferred.”

