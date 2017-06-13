PGIMER will soon have 24X7 flying squad to beef up security

“It is a preventive step and we are sure it is going to help to prevent possible criminal activity,” said the official, adding that the flying squad would check vehicles parked on the campus, which causes inconvenience to the public. “It is a preventive step and we are sure it is going to help to prevent possible criminal activity,” said the official, adding that the flying squad would check vehicles parked on the campus, which causes inconvenience to the public.

The postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will soon have a 24×7 flying squad vehicle to keep a check on antisocial elements on campus. Officials said the flying squad personnel would patrol the campus.

“There have been several cases of vehicle theft on campus. There are many cases of pickpocketing as well. This (new Initiative) will help to check all those cases,” said a PGI official. He said three security guards would patrol PGI round the clock on a vehicle in three shifts. “It is a preventive step and we are sure it is going to help to prevent possible criminal activity,” said the official, adding that the flying squad would check vehicles parked on the campus, which causes inconvenience to the public.

Officials said they are likely to introduce the flying squad vehicle next month onwards. “It will be on the same pattern of an UT police interceptor,” said an official.

Police frequently receive complaints about theft of vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, from PGI. The UT police have already requested the PGI administration to install additional CCTV cameras. The PGI’s security wing is in process of installing new hi-tech cameras.

Meanwhile, PGI officials said they are bringing some changes in uniform for the institute’s security. The development has come after the UT police sent a communication about the uniform used by the regular security staff of PGI currently. A PGI official said a committee was formed after a communication from UT police, who recommended some changes in the uniform for the security personnel.

